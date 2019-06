PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The best soccer players in the world are facing off, as the Women's World Cup continues on FOX.

There are, however, soccer stars right here in the Valley.

"I was in New York when I got the notification that I won, and it was, like, insane to me," said Keeley Bond. "It was crazy. I got all these e-mails. I came back, got a care package already. It was super cool."

Every year, one player from each sport in the state is named the Gatorade Player of the Year. The program recognizes the nation's most outstanding high school athletes for their excellence, academic achievement and character. Taking home the award in girl's soccer is Keeley Bond, a Chaparral High School senior.

"It's just insane to see, like, my name," said Keeley. "Kind of like, everything, like, I got something from doing all of this. I've never needed like awards or like congratulations, but it was insane to, like, actually get recognized for something."

Keeley has played soccer since the age of 11. She has won countless awards, and helped her team take home state. Her coach, Robyn Carlson, said Keeley is an excellent player and person on and off the field.

"She was our second leading scorer as a defensive midfielder," said Carlson. "The thing I love about her is she gives you that intensity and drive, and she has that sense of humor,"

The award is a major achievement for Keeley and her entire team.