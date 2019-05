Jason Smith Jason Smith

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Court records show charges against a man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman who escaped from a Scottsdale "sex dungeon" have been dismissed.

On Monday, court records show charges against 48-year-old Jason Monroe Smith have been dismissed via a motion filed by prosecutors. Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the entire case without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can refile the case at some point in the future.

According to court paperwork filed earlier, Smith was arrested on May 8 in Scottsdale, but documents surrounding Smith's case were released a week later, on May 15. The documents provided graphic details surrounding the now-dismissed case. The alleged incidents happened between February and early May of this year, and the victim, who was only identified in court documents as a woman, met Smith online via a dating app.

The woman, according to Scottsdale Police officials, began dating Smith after they communicated online for a short while. The victim also said she was aware that the suspect was interested in an alternative lifestyle, which she said Smith described as "50 Shades of Grey, with a twist". The victim, according to police, later agreed to move in with Smith at his home. At the time, the victim said her living circumstances were tenuous, and would have been considered "homeless". The victim said she was aware, at the time she arrived at the house, that Smith had built a BDSM-style dungeon in his home, which encompassed the main living area.

The woman, according to police, was later assaulted, and the woman left Smith's home on the night of May 5.

FOX 10's Matt Rodewald spoke with the victim at the home on May 15, who gave a different version of the story.

"He's not a dirtbag, and he's not -- he's not this person," said the victim.

The woman, who invited Rodewald and a FOX 10 crew member into the home, defended Smith, who she called her boyfriend, and said investigators mischaracterize the relationship.

"I described our sexual relationship as very normal, and not concerning or violent," said the woman. "They are trying to make it like it is."

In addition, the woman said she was never held against her will.

"If I was bound and gagged and I was a prisoner and this was the seventh circle of hell for me, why am I here?"