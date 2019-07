Related Headlines Man with knives fatally shot by police identified

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Coconino County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that charges will not be pursued against a police officer involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in February.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Guidance Center on Vickey Street. At the time, police officials said two officers were leaving the center on an unrelated call when Henry Harold Russell, 47, of Boise, Idaho, confronted the officers with two knives. As he approached an officer with the knives, the officer backed away and gave commands to drop the knives. Russell charged and the officer fired his weapon, hitting him. No officers were injured.

The two officers involved in the incident were identified by officials with the County Attorney's Office as Anthony Kallai and Tyler Romney, and Officer Romney was identified as the one who fired the shots. In a report detailing the case and the decision to not pursue charges, officials with the County Attorney's Office said the officers gave Russell several opportunities to stop with the aggression, and it was not until Russell rushed at Officer Romney with knives that Officer Romney responded with deadly force, and the state does not have evidence to prove that the actions of the officers were not justified under Arizona law.