News href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/drone-zone">Drone Zone</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/worldcup">World Cup Soccer</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Latest Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/several-fish-turn-up-dead-in-phoenix-pond"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/434A6BAC77A54EEAAB572532FD77991B_1560990422917_7421217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Several fish turn up dead in Phoenix pond"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/several-fish-turn-up-dead-in-phoenix-pond">Several fish turn up dead in Phoenix pond</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-claims-officer-in-now-viral-video-used-excessive-force-on-him-last-year"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/D26B8127734D47688DFAE58546FF7EED_1560990019357_7421216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man claims officer in now-viral video used excessive force on him last year"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-claims-officer-in-now-viral-video-used-excessive-force-on-him-last-year">Man claims officer in now-viral video used excessive force on him last year</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/drone-zone-tubing-down-the-salt-river"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drone_Zone__Tubing_down_the_Salt_River_0_7420992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Drone Zone: Tubing down the Salt River"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/drone-zone-tubing-down-the-salt-river">Drone Zone: Tubing down the Salt River</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/childhood-cancer-survivors-gather-for-stem-focused-summer-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Childhood cancer survivors gather for STEM-focused summer camp"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/childhood-cancer-survivors-gather-for-stem-focused-summer-camp">Childhood cancer survivors gather for STEM-focused summer camp</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/several-fish-turn-up-dead-in-phoenix-pond">Several fish turn up dead in Phoenix pond</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-claims-officer-in-now-viral-video-used-excessive-force-on-him-last-year">Man claims officer in now-viral video used excessive force on him last year</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/drone-zone-tubing-down-the-salt-river">Drone Zone: Tubing down the Salt River</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/childhood-cancer-survivors-gather-for-stem-focused-summer-camp">Childhood cancer survivors gather for STEM-focused summer camp</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/video-shows-moment-a-man-punched-5-tsa-agents-at-phoenix-sky-harbor-airport">Video shows moment a man punched 5 TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/sports/103-year-old-runner-becomes-oldest-woman-to-compete-on-american-track">103-year-old runner becomes oldest woman to compete on American track</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/forecast-video">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-traffic" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic" data-dropdown="drop-nav-traffic" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Traffic</a> <ul id="drop-nav-traffic" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/traveltimes.htm">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/index.html">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.gov/hcrsweb/webEventPrint.jsp?index=0&timeFilter=weekend&extents=-13233588.751319556,3726077.0813944945,-12072357.417611217,4124772.6209299536&layers=grey|green|yellow|red|rwis|nws|dms|tt|&icons=tri|dia|hex|capi|&ll=-118.8793503906253,31.715911398580843,-108.44783183593833,34.711711832302996&pw=1899&ph=652">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-video" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video" data-dropdown="drop-nav-video" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Video</a> <ul id="drop-nav-video" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weekends">LIST: Weekend Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Childhood cancer survivors gather for STEM-focused summer camp By Jennifer Auh, FOX 10
Posted Jun 19 2019 02:43PM MST
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 04:43PM MST
Updated Jun 19 2019 04:44PM MST class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413611087-413638666" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413611087" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> This week, dozens of children who have overcome cancer are joining together for a STEM-focused summer camp.</p> <p>This is the second year that local non-profit Children's Cancer Network is hosting this unique event. The brave cancer survivors have to live a new normal once they are declared cancer-free, and the camp is designed to bring kids who love math and science together, so they can build camaraderie with fellow survivors, as well as stimulate their minds.</p> <p>First, the kids are building their own laser tag arena with stratum laser tag. And then, it was game time for the participants. Each year, more than 15,000 children and teens are diagnosed with cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute. The good news is more than 80% survive, like Grace Richerson, who has been cancer-free for six years.</p> <p>"I feel like I can do anything I put my mind to," said Grace, who attends the 7th grade.</p> <p>Children's Cancer Network is a local non-profit based in Chandler. Sharon Wozny, a program specialist with the organization, said they are dedicated to helping Arizona families deal with childhood cancer by providing services that range from building self-esteem, deal with stressful times, finances, scholarships, and cool events like the summer camp.</p> <p>"They had a blast. Asked if they can do another game. Building and designing, they didn't realize that they were really learning and engineering and doing math and making their structures strong enough and wide enough and deep enough and tall enough. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/teens-accused-of-sparking-brush-fire-in-phoenix" title="Teens accused of sparking brush fire in Phoenix" data-articleId="413649475" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Teens_accused_of_sparking_brush_fire_in__0_7421229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Teens_accused_of_sparking_brush_fire_in__0_7421229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Teens_accused_of_sparking_brush_fire_in__0_7421229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Teens_accused_of_sparking_brush_fire_in__0_7421229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Teens_accused_of_sparking_brush_fire_in__0_7421229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teens accused of sparking brush fire in Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:54PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Fire officials said a couple of teens playing with fireworks spark a brush fire that could have had some serious consequences.</p><p>On Tuesday, the fire burned close to homes in the area, and crews worked quickly to put it out.</p><p>"I was completely unaware that there was a fire there," said one person living in the area, identified only as "Loretta".</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/several-fish-turn-up-dead-in-phoenix-pond" title="Several fish turn up dead in Phoenix pond" data-articleId="413569794" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Several_fish_turn_up_dead_in_Phoenix_pon_0_7421147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Several_fish_turn_up_dead_in_Phoenix_pon_0_7421147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Several_fish_turn_up_dead_in_Phoenix_pon_0_7421147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Several_fish_turn_up_dead_in_Phoenix_pon_0_7421147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Several_fish_turn_up_dead_in_Phoenix_pon_0_7421147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens of fish in a Phoenix pond have turned up dead. Arizona Game and Fish normal stock these park waters, but fishers in the community have noticed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Several fish turn up dead in Phoenix pond</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:38AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Dozens of fish in a Phoenix pond have turned up dead. Arizona Game and Fish normal stock these park waters, but fishers in the community have noticed.</p><p>Summer hasn't just been the same for George Vreeland, who lives near Roadrunner Park. On average, he comes to the park to fish about three times a week. But for the past couple of weeks, Vreeland has noticed something's fishy about the point.</p><p>"I've been seeing dead fish for like two days," Vreeland said. "So I was wondering what's [been] going on. There's more dead fish out here now, so the Rangers have been coming out here and picking up dead fish."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/valley-woman-talks-about-her-harrowing-ordeal-in-the-dominican-republic" title="Valley woman talks about her harrowing ordeal in the Dominican Republic" data-articleId="413624697" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley woman talks about her harrowing ordeal in the Dominican Republic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Williams, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:42PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- At least nine American tourists have died in the Dominican Republic over the past 13 months, after they fell ill in the Caribbean nation.</p><p>At the same time, the U.S. State Department is reporting statistics that show the threat to tourists in the country might be overblown.</p><p>Is that really the case? Not according to one Valley woman who said the Federal government and the Dominican Republic are not doing enough to warn travelers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/teens-accused-of-sparking-brush-fire-in-phoenix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/vlcsnap-2019-06-18-16h36m32s449_1560910220692_7416884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Brush Fire 67th Avenue Happy Valley Road 061819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teens accused of sparking brush fire in Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/several-fish-turn-up-dead-in-phoenix-pond"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/434A6BAC77A54EEAAB572532FD77991B_1560990422917_7421217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Dead Fish 061919"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Several fish turn up dead in Phoenix pond</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-claims-officer-in-now-viral-video-used-excessive-force-on-him-last-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/D26B8127734D47688DFAE58546FF7EED_1560990019357_7421216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Dante Patterson 061919"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man claims officer in now-viral video used excessive force on him last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/drone-zone-tubing-down-the-salt-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drone_Zone__Tubing_down_the_Salt_River_0_7420992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drone_Zone__Tubing_down_the_Salt_River_0_20190619235229"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drone Zone: Tubing down the Salt River</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/several-fish-turn-up-dead-in-phoenix-pond" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/434A6BAC77A54EEAAB572532FD77991B_1560990422917_7421217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/434A6BAC77A54EEAAB572532FD77991B_1560990422917_7421217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/434A6BAC77A54EEAAB572532FD77991B_1560990422917_7421217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/434A6BAC77A54EEAAB572532FD77991B_1560990422917_7421217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/434A6BAC77A54EEAAB572532FD77991B_1560990422917_7421217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Several fish turn up dead in Phoenix pond</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-woman-talks-about-her-harrowing-ordeal-in-the-dominican-republic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/83D8C0C5E7974E8BB7B0E8A72DFA4A37_1560990667076_7421222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Valley woman talks about her harrowing ordeal in the Dominican Republic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-claims-officer-in-now-viral-video-used-excessive-force-on-him-last-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/D26B8127734D47688DFAE58546FF7EED_1560990019357_7421216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/D26B8127734D47688DFAE58546FF7EED_1560990019357_7421216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/D26B8127734D47688DFAE58546FF7EED_1560990019357_7421216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/D26B8127734D47688DFAE58546FF7EED_1560990019357_7421216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/D26B8127734D47688DFAE58546FF7EED_1560990019357_7421216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man claims officer in now-viral video used excessive force on him last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/drone-zone-tubing-down-the-salt-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drone_Zone__Tubing_down_the_Salt_River_0_7420992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drone_Zone__Tubing_down_the_Salt_River_0_7420992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drone_Zone__Tubing_down_the_Salt_River_0_7420992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drone_Zone__Tubing_down_the_Salt_River_0_7420992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drone_Zone__Tubing_down_the_Salt_River_0_7420992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drone Zone: Tubing down the Salt River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/childhood-cancer-survivors-gather-for-stem-focused-summer-camp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/9B0CF034D5924274AE89D7A72BB44518_1560987865547_7420887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Childhood cancer survivors gather for STEM-focused summer camp</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/drone-zone">Drone Zone</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/worldcup">World Cup Soccer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/traveltimes?start=0&length=25&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/map">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Traffic Cameras</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.azdot.gov/projects/other-restrictions/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs">Jobs at Fox 10</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/rss-feeds"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox10phoenix.com/id378121873?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-10-weather/id575220932?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ksaz.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's 