PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The City of Phoenix has a great program that helps senior citizens stay active and all they have to do is head to the local public pool.

Making a splash can be good for your health, that's why the City of Phoenix teamed up with Cigna Healthcare.

Experts say exercise keeps you healthy. A low-impact routine like the one taught during water aerobics is a great way to move your entire body.

Classes are either 35 or 60 minutes long. They start with a warm-up and end with a cool down.

Swimming is the fourth most popular sports activity in the U.S. Experts at Cigna say it's great for your heart, but also a way for senior citizens in our city to meet and mingle with others.

The classes are available at a discount to seniors ages 50 and older through the Cigna Summer program. It's $5 for a 35-minute class and $7.50 for a 60-minute class. Each class is two weeks long.

For more information or to sign up for a class, click here.