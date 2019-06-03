< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410562557" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410562557" data-article-version="1.0">City of Phoenix renames West Merrell Street after Muhammad Ali</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410562557" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=City of Phoenix renames West Merrell Street after Muhammad Ali&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/city-of-phoenix-renames-west-merrell-street-after-muhammad-ali" data-title="City of Phoenix renames West Merrell Street after Muhammad Ali" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/city-of-phoenix-renames-west-merrell-street-after-muhammad-ali" addthis:title="City of Phoenix renames West Merrell Street after Muhammad Ali"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410562557.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410562557");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410562557-410562578"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="June 3 marks the anniversary of the death of American boxing legend and community activist Muhammad Ali. In honor of the late Phoenix resident, the city has renamed West Merrell Street Muhammad Ali Way." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>June 3 marks the anniversary of the death of American boxing legend and community activist Muhammad Ali. In honor of the late Phoenix resident, the city has renamed West Merrell Street Muhammad Ali Way.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410562557-410562578" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20muhammad%20ali%20way%206319_1559584843684.jpg_7347214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="June 3 marks the anniversary of the death of American boxing legend and community activist Muhammad Ali. In honor of the late Phoenix resident, the city has renamed West Merrell Street Muhammad Ali Way." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>June 3 marks the anniversary of the death of American boxing legend and community activist Muhammad Ali. In honor of the late Phoenix resident, the city has renamed West Merrell Street Muhammad Ali Way.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/city-of-phoenix-renames-west-merrell-street-after-muhammad-ali">Carmen Blackwell </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:00AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:24PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410562557" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> - June 3 marks the anniversary of the death of American boxing legend and community activist Muhammad Ali.</p> <p>"Muhammad Ali means so much to so many people and when I come to the Barrow Neurological Institute or the Muhammad Ali Parkinson's center, I ain't coming down Thomas Road anymore. I'm coming down the Muhammad Ali Way," said Jimmy Walker, founder of Celebrity Fight Night.</p> <p>Three years ago, Ali passed away in his fight against Parkinson's disease.</p> <p>In honor of the late Phoenix resident, the city has renamed West Merrell Street "Muhammad Ali Way."</p> <p>"When I drive down the Muhammad Ali way, I'm going to have a smile and good memories because of the love and respect I've had for Ali and I've said it many times, just for the record, but they don't make them like him anymore," Walker said.</p> <p>The new street signs, between Central and Third Avenues, were unveiled during a private ceremony with city officials, community leaders and patients and staff of the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute.</p> <p>Since Ali's passing, the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center has grown significantly as one of the best in the world, treating over 1,200 patients a year.</p> <p>"He never said, 'I can't do it,' so that has become the motto for many of our patients," said Linda Hunt of Dignity Health Arizona. 