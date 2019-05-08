< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405806716" data-article-version="1.0">City of Phoenix working to combat homeless problem</h1>
</header> 08 2019 10:17PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/city-of-phoenix-working-to-combat-homeless-problem">Matt Rodewald </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:08PM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-405806716"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 10:17PM MST<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 10:17PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/City_of_Phoenix_working_to_combat_homele_0_7239005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405806716" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - </strong>As the City of Phoenix works to find ways to deal with a growing homeless population, one idea involves hiring more park rangers to patrol our parks and libraries - places where the homeless tend to gather. But some are concerned about the idea, saying park rangers aren't trained to deal with the homeless. And they're even going as far as to question why these rangers look and dress like police officers.</p><p>The issue of mental health training - are park rangers ready for that if they're the ones patrolling the libraries in the city? It's one issue that shines light on another.</p><p>Phoenix City Council is ready to take steps to lessen the burden of its police force by pulling them out of patrolling the city libraries and hiring more park rangers to keep watch, especially of the homeless population.</p><p>"It's a good place for them to be I would imagine," said one Phoenix resident. "It's a comfortable space, I guess."</p><p>The proposal would allocate $3,000,000 in the city budget for new rangers. </p><p>"[It] probably seems like it could be a good idea," the Phoenix resident said. "I don't think there are a lot of situations that need police, but probably more often [its] mental health professionals."</p><p>The issue of mental health training was front and center at City Council today.</p><p>"The Rangers do work closely with the Phoenix Cares program currently," said Inger Erickson, director of Phoenix Parks and Recreation. "But we can certainly get more specific training to address those concerns."</p><p>We ran into one former officer who says rangers aren't ready for mental health situations.</p><p>"I've dealt with them also, there's certain people you don't put your hands on," said Julian McCroy, a former law enforcement officer. "You try to talk them down and de-escalate the situation. There's certain people I used to grab or not, if they wouldn't comply with the orders."</p><p>The issue brings to light the elephant in the room.</p><p>"It's increasing dramatically and it's happening throughout the entire city," said Sal Diciccio with the Phoenix City Council. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 06:22AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:46PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>Police arrested Amanda Vanrees after they accused her of fraud and forgery in connection with an incident where she claimed her father died. Read more .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mcso-emergency-dispatcher-arrested-accused-of-forgery-and-fraud" title="MCSO: Emergency dispatcher arrested, accused of forgery and fraud" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amanda Vanrees (Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MCSO: Emergency dispatcher arrested, accused of forgery and fraud</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:40PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night an employee of the department has been arrested and accused of fraud and forgery, in connection with an incident where she claimed her father has died.</p><p>According to a statement issued by MCSO, emergency dispatcher Amanda Vanrees gave her supervisor forged documents indicating her father had died, and was cremated out of state, which would have allowed her to be paid for 30 hours of bereavement leave.</p><p>Vanrees' father, according to officials with MCSO, is still alive, and the person listed in the cremation certificate is fictitious. Vanrees has since admitted to the allegations. 