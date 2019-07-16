< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hornet played key role in Apollo 11 mission Hornet played key role in Apollo 11 mission Hornet played key role in Apollo 11 mission Class of their own: Phoenix Police has the Valley's only animal investigations unit
Posted Jul 16 2019 10:17PM MST story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418608336" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> The Phoenix Police Department has two detectives dedicated to solving animal crimes, and it's the only department in the Valley metro area that has an animal investigations unit. These pet detectives are saving lives, as well as jailing some of the city's worst animal abusers.</p> <p>In one case, the dog was hit by a car, the owner was ordered to get it checked out.</p> <p>"I lose a lot of sleep when it comes to these cases. I was able to make the arrest in December 2017, and the owner spent 45 days in," said Heather Krimm, Animal Cruelty investigator with the Phoenix Police Department.</p> <p>Krimm can get emotional when it comes to defenseless animals. One case that gets her choked up is the case involving Baby.</p> <p>"She's just severely emaciated," said Krimm. "She was so scared. She just urinates."</p> <p>The Yellow Lab was discovered at a rescue. She was barely able to stand, her ribs were visible, and she was clearly sick and not getting medical care. The rescue owner, Rebekah Fox-Laverty, was convicted of animal cruelty in the case and sentenced to jail.</p> <p>"I remember them saying it was one of the worst cases they ever saw," said Krimm.</p> <p>Krimm and one other detective make up the Phoenix Police Department's Animal Crimes Unit, and they are the only Valley agency that has dedicated detectives who work alongside investigators with the Arizona Humane Society.</p> <p>"There are those times people won't let us inside to see the things we need to see, and that's why we need to get search warrants sometimes to get into those houses," said Mark Smith, an Animal Cruelty investigator with the Arizona humane Society.</p> <p>They rely on witnesses or neighbors to report animal abuse or neglect when they see it.</p> <p>"Animals are voiceless children and elderly people," said Krimm. "We need to all step up and be the voice to help them."</p> <p>There is an element of danger to the job, when alleged animal abusers don't want to get caught. Smith was nearly run over by a fleeing suspect a couple of years ago. The Humane Society got several calls of a man continuously beating his dog, and the suspect denied everything. Smith, however, saw the injuries with his own eyes.</p> <p>"I kind of blame myself. I got tunnel vision the second I saw her. She had welts on her head. She had one broken leg stuck straight out. Her other leg had been broken as well. She was using it, so I just leashed her up at that moment. He calmly said 'OK', he calmly got down to pet her. Then, he pulled the leash off and picked her up and plowed into me to try and get away. He just went in grabbed his other dog and put it in the car and sped off, in the process, clipped me with his car." said Smith.</p> <p>Days later, Krimm arrested James Brandon Davis, who was later sentenced to probation for animal cruelty. The dog, "Amber", went into foster care.</p> <p>"Injuries to the top of her head, open wounds, and you could just tell her spirit was broken," said Krimm.</p> <p>A medical evaluation and x-rays showed Davis had broken both of Amber's hind legs. One of them didn't heal properly, and had to be amputated. A year later, amber was adopted, and Krimm re-united with her. Amber immediately recognized the detective who helped save her life. She now looks like a different dog, with a new name and a new owner. The scars on her head are barely visible.</p> <p>"I hope she doesn't remember what she went through, because it was horrible," said Krimm.</p> <p>In the end, Krimm hopes to not only save animals from certain harm or death. She also hopes the efforts of the two Phoenix Police pet detectives will also spare humans from the hands of abusers.</p> <p>"It starts with animals, goes on to children," said Krimm. "There is that connection."</p> <p>Krimm is also fond of cats. More Arizona News Stories src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/County_investigating_37_possible_heat_de_0_7527957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/County_investigating_37_possible_heat_de_0_7527957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/County_investigating_37_possible_heat_de_0_7527957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/County_investigating_37_possible_heat_de_0_7527957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/County_investigating_37_possible_heat_de_0_7527957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The heat is officially to blame for the deaths of three people in Maricopa County so far in 2019, and more than three dozen deaths currently under investigation could be tied to the Valley's heat. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat
By Nicole Garcia, FOX 10
Posted Jul 16 2019 07:24PM MST
Updated Jul 16 2019 05:43PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The heat is officially to blame for the deaths of three people in Maricopa County so far in 2019, and more than three dozen deaths currently under investigation could be tied to the Valley's heat.
On Monday night, Phoenix Police detectives were called to investigate the death of a homeless man near 19th Avenue and Indian School, and early indications point to the man dying under the extreme heat.
During the last seven days, the highs ranged from 109°F to 115°F, and evening lows have hovered around 100°F. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:42PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A Phoenix food truck owner said he was at the right place and at the right time when he saw a driver slumped over behind the wheel.
The man, Loren Emerson, wasted no time jumping out of his car and getting the man the help he needed.
Emerson saw the car starting to drift into oncoming traffic near Dysart and Glendale Tuesday morning, and as they got closer, that's when he knew the driver was in trouble. href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-science-center-celebrates-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11" title="Arizona Science Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11" data-articleId="418473278" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Arizona Science Center is inviting the public down to have some fun with the rockets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona Science Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:42PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:43PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> Arizona Science Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11
By Marcy Jones, FOX 10
Posted Jul 16 2019 12:42PM MST
Updated Jul 16 2019 05:43PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Arizona Science Center is inviting the public down to have some fun with the rockets.
From finger fling rockets to Alka-Seltzer explosions, the Arizona Science Center is your mission control for the global rocket launch initiative.
"We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing," said Sari Custer the Chief Scientist. var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418608336'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); Hornet played key role in Apollo 11 mission https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;distant&#x20;alien&#x20;planet&#x20;in&#x20;orbit&#x20;around&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;binary&#x20;star&#x20;system&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;edge&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;gaseous&#x20;nebula&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Education&#x20;Images&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fry-bread-food-truck-owner-jumps-in-to-save-motorist-in-distress" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/pacquiao-vs-thurman-what-to-know-before-watching-the-most-anticipated-fight-of-the-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 