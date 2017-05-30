< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 07 2019 02:33PM MST (FOX 10) --</strong> Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon that divers over recovered the body of a man who drowned in Willow Springs Lake on Monday.</p><p>According to a statement, a body identified as that of 68-year-old Danny Boyd was located by a team with the Gila County Sheriff's Office at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Pine man's body will be taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be performed. The incident began Monday afternoon, when CCSO received a 911 call of a drowning at Willow Springs Lake. The person who reported the incident was on a fishing trip with his family, and as the family walked around the lake, they heard a person yelling for help, and they could see a man in the water struggling.</p><p>The man, according to officials with CCSO, entered the water, swam to Boyd, and was able to get ahold of him and get him part way back to shore. Boyd's body, however, went limp, and the rescuer was not able to pull Boyd to shore. Boyd's body then slipped under the surface of the water.</p><p>Boyd, according to CCSO officials, was at the lake fishing with family members, and the family was preparing to leave the area when Boyd wanted to make another trip out on the lake in a small fishing boat before leaving. Boyd's family was out of view of the lake, and there were no witnesses to give investigators an idea of how Boyd ended up in the water, but his boat was found submerged in the area where Boyd was first seen struggling in the water. More Arizona News Stories State's "Infant at Work" program helped state worker bond with his baby
By Jennifer Martinez, FOX 10
Posted May 07 2019 03:09PM MST
Updated May 07 2019 04:22PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- For a decade, the Arizona Department of Health Services has operated the "Infant at Work" program, which allows mothers and fathers to bring their newborn children to work, for the first six months of their lives.

Now, that program is expanding.

Currently, there are 39 babies enrolled in the program, with 17 agencies throughout the state participating. One father said the program has helped him bond so much more with his baby. One father said the program has helped him bond so much more with his baby.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/man-beaten-by-5-mesa-police-officers-in-2018-files-federal-lawsuit" title="Man beaten by 5 Mesa Police officers in 2018 files federal lawsuit" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Man convicted in 2010 killing of police lieutenant sentenced to life in prison
By FOX 10 Staff, Associated Press
Posted May 07 2019 03:33PM MST
Updated May 07 2019 03:45PM MST
PHOENIX (AP) -- Lawyers for a black man shown on video being beaten by five Mesa police officers last year have filed a federal lawsuit against the city and three of the policemen.

Attorneys for 35-year-old Robert Johnson are seeking a jury trial and at least $2 million in compensation for the May 2018 incident.

"The Mesa Police Officers who assaulted Mr. Johnson were not prosecuted criminally, so we have to seek justice in a civil court," wrote attorney Benjamin Taylor, in an e-mail sent to FOX 10. Eric Shuhandler during a 2010 traffic stop. The shooter and another man then led police on a high-speed chase where he fired gunshots and tossed tools and other objects at pursuing officers, authorities said.</p><p>Authorities say Shuhandler, a 16-year police veteran, stopped Redondo's truck because his license plate was partially obscured. He was shot as he walked from his patrol car back to Redondo's truck after learning there was an open arrest warrant for Redondo. Authorities say Redondo, 44, and Daimen Joseph Irizarry, who was driving Redondo's truck, fled after the shooting in Gilbert.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/state-s-infant-at-work-program-helped-state-worker-bond-with-his-baby"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/1261351994254CD88153AA4C02CD94E5_1557271086904_7232285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Baby Stroller At Work 050719"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>State's "Infant at Work" program helped state worker bond with his baby</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/man-convicted-in-2010-killing-of-police-lieutenant-sentenced-to-life-in-prison"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/31/KSAZ%20shuhandler%20redondo%20013119_1548966924145.jpg_6703181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Christopher Redondo pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the 2010 death of Gilbert police officer Eric Shuhandler. (file photos)" title="KSAZ shuhandler redondo 013119_1548966924145.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man convicted in 2010 killing of police lieutenant sentenced to life in prison</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/walt-disney-studios-announces-film-releases-through-2027-including-star-wars-avatar-movies"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/07/star%20wars_1557262004950.jpg_7231004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The cast speaks during "The Rise of Skywalker" panel at the Star Wars Celebration at McCormick Place Convention Center on April 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Disney)" title="1136576330_1557262004949-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walt Disney Studios announces film releases through 2027, including ‘Star Wars,' ‘Avatar' movies</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/walmart-launches-online-pet-pharmacy-adding-100-veterinary-clinics-to-stores"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/07/golden%20retriever%20getty%20resize_1557257414091.jpg_7230431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Golden Retriever is shown in this February 2016 file photo taken in New York City. A record $72.5 billion was spent on pets in the U.S. last year, according to the American Pet Products Association. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)" title="Golden Retriever GETTY-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart launches online pet pharmacy, adding 100 veterinary clinics to stores</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/man-beaten-by-5-mesa-police-officers-in-2018-files-federal-lawsuit" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/8F1A8D6ECBBA4C31A09F04EA076EA601_1556069062862_7148461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man beaten by 5 Mesa Police officers in 2018 files federal lawsuit</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/man-convicted-in-2010-killing-of-police-lieutenant-sentenced-to-life-in-prison" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/31/KSAZ%20shuhandler%20redondo%20013119_1548966924145.jpg_6703181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/31/KSAZ%20shuhandler%20redondo%20013119_1548966924145.jpg_6703181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/31/KSAZ%20shuhandler%20redondo%20013119_1548966924145.jpg_6703181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/31/KSAZ%20shuhandler%20redondo%20013119_1548966924145.jpg_6703181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/31/KSAZ%20shuhandler%20redondo%20013119_1548966924145.jpg_6703181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Christopher&#x20;Redondo&#x20;pleaded&#x20;not&#x20;guilty&#x20;to&#x20;murder&#x20;and&#x20;other&#x20;charges&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2010&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;Gilbert&#x20;police&#x20;officer&#x20;Eric&#x20;Shuhandler&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;file&#x20;photos&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man convicted in 2010 killing of police lieutenant sentenced to life in prison</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/police-man-accused-of-shooting-his-son-over-kicking-of-dogs" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/KSAZ%20Carl%20Myrick%20050719_1557266688934.jpg_7230971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/KSAZ%20Carl%20Myrick%20050719_1557266688934.jpg_7230971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/KSAZ%20Carl%20Myrick%20050719_1557266688934.jpg_7230971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/KSAZ%20Carl%20Myrick%20050719_1557266688934.jpg_7230971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/07/KSAZ%20Carl%20Myrick%20050719_1557266688934.jpg_7230971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carl&#x20;Myrick" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man accused of shooting his son over kicking of dogs</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/coconino-county-sheriff-s-office-man-drowns-during-fishing-trip-with-family-at-willow-springs-lake" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coconino County Sheriff's Office: Man drowns during fishing trip with family at Willow Springs Lake</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/world-war-ii-vet-dies-during-honor-flight-trip" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/07/HONOR%20FLIGHT%20SAN%20DIEGO_frank%201_050719_1557264516534.png_7231869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Frank&#x20;Manchel&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;95-year-old&#x20;World&#x20;War&#x20;II&#x20;veteran&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;returning&#x20;home&#x20;on&#x20;an&#x20;Honor&#x20;Flight&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x20;saw&#x20;the&#x20;WWII&#x20;memorial&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x20;DC&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;collapsed&#x20;and&#x20;died&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Honor&#x20;Flight&#x20;San&#x20;Diego" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World War II vet, 95, dies during 'Honor Flight' 