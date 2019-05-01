< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Community rallies around Peoria firefighters with t-shirt fundraiser By Linda Williams
Posted May 01 2019 04:25PM MST
Video Posted May 01 2019 06:39PM MST
Updated May 01 2019 06:40PM MST fire</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - </strong>A simple t-shirt is going a long way to help some Valley firefighters badly hurt in an explosion.</p><p>While it may look like a regular gray t-shirt, it's actually the way the community can show love and support for the firefighters who were injured in an explosion on Good Friday.</p><p>"This crew was the crew that went to that call during the explosion," said Charles Tanner with Peoria Fighterfighters Charities. "The nickname is Thunderbird Express because [the] station is located off Thunderbird Road." </p><p>Four firefighters were injured during an explosion at the APS facility on April 19th. Two remain in the hospital. This is the second printing run of the t-shirt by Athletic Ink in Peoria, which is printing, selling, and shipping the shirts.</p><p>"We sold 400 shirts so far," said Maria Baniewicz with Athletic Ink. "We hope to get more sales and I hope to make a lot of money to help the firefighters."</p><p>Peoria Firefighters Charities says they weren't looking to do a fundraiser, but communities across the state have flooded the department asking to help in some way. Tanner says at times it's been overwhelming - but in a good way.</p><p>"I think two or three times [as many] people just showed up to the station with different things," Tanner said. Hundreds of people went to Phoenix Zoo to do that, sipping on some brews while watching the animals.</p><p>"It's totally something different that you can't get anywhere else," said one person.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/-fresh-48-provides-mothers-a-chance-to-document-their-child-s-first-hours-in-a-glamorous-manner" title=""Fresh 48" provides mothers a chance to document their child's first hours in a glamorous manner" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Documenting_the_first_hours_after_a_chil_0_7214998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Documenting_the_first_hours_after_a_chil_0_7214998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Documenting_the_first_hours_after_a_chil_0_7214998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Documenting_the_first_hours_after_a_chil_0_7214998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Documenting_the_first_hours_after_a_chil_0_7214998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In today's world, professional photos to post on your social media sites are everything. People are trying to get the best shot for almost every occasion and special moment, and more women are choosing to get glammed up for photos before, during and" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Fresh 48" provides mothers a chance to document their child's first hours in a glamorous manner</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 09:37PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- In today's world, professional photos to post on your social media sites are everything. People are trying to get the best shot for almost every occasion and special moment, and more women are choosing to get glammed up for photos before, during and after giving birth.</p><p>"The baby is super fresh and super new, brand new baby," said Elise Cox with Elise Juna Photography.</p><p>Long gone are the days when the hospital photographer comes in to snap a quick photo of your new bundle of joy. Capturing moments to be shared instantly with friends and family is now making its way to the delivery room.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/medal-of-honor-recipients-honored-in-special-event-held-in-cave-creek" title="Medal of Honor recipients honored in special event held in Cave Creek" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Medal_of_Honor_recipients_honored_in_spe_0_7214954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Medal_of_Honor_recipients_honored_in_spe_0_7214954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Medal_of_Honor_recipients_honored_in_spe_0_7214954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Medal_of_Honor_recipients_honored_in_spe_0_7214954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Medal_of_Honor_recipients_honored_in_spe_0_7214954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several Valley veterans were honored Thursday night at an American Legion in the North Valley. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Medal of Honor recipients honored in special event held in Cave Creek</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 08:27PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 08:30PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Several Valley veterans were honored Thursday night at an American Legion in the North Valley.</p><p>The celebration, called "The Gathering of Heroes", took place in Cave Creek. 