PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A north Phoenix street has been restricted after a construction crew hit a water main.

The City of Phoenix Water Services Department says that a contractor was working in the area when they hit an 8-inch water main at Shea and Tatum Boulevards.

Shea has been restricted to two lanes on the westbound side. Avoid the area as there is water in the street.

Water main break restricting traffic Tatum & Shea, Several businesses closing early because they have no running water, City of Phoenix using every resources to get things back to normal ⁦@CityofPhoenixAZ⁩ #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/qnGW7QcsVM — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) July 17, 2019

Crews are working to repair the issue.

