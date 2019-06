PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police have released store surveillance video apparently designed to back up its assertion that adults and not just a child shoplifted before officers pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family.

The video released Tuesday has been edited and faces blurred. It shows a man taking something from a display rack and examining it, but it's unclear what happened to it when he walked off camera.

According to last month's police report, Dravon Ames says he threw a pair of stolen underwear out of his car. It also says a woman in a different vehicle was arrested for stealing aluminum foil.

Video released earlier that shows police confronting Ames and his pregnant fiancee, Iesha Harper, has drawn outcry.

The couple stated their 4-year-old daughter took a doll without their knowledge and have filed a $10 million civil rights claim.

The city of Phoenix has organized a community meeting at a downtown church to discuss the videotaped encounter.

Mayor Kate Gallego and Police Chief Jeri Williams are expected at the Tuesday night meeting. Both have apologized publicly for the incident.

Community Listening Session

June 18, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church

1401 E. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

phoenix.gov/calendar/mayor/2924

pilgrimrestphx.org