PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) - Families, friends and brothers of the force honored the 30 Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers taken while serving in the line of duty.

"It never gets easy, it's always hard," Justice Harroole said.

"Coming here every year and just to represent him and all the officers that have been killed in the line of duty, it's hard but we all come here to support and show our love," said Savanna Harris, who lost her father in the line of duty.

The Arizona State Troopers Association paid tribute to all of the fallen officers, including some who have died as early as 1958.

Today, the latest addition to the memorial wall -- a plaque uncovered and dedicated to Trooper Tyler Edenhofer who was shot and killed last summer.

Today is Memorial Day for @Arizona_DPS and the @StateOfArizona mourning the loss and celebrating the lives of Arizona Peace Officers killed in the line duty. Men who served Arizona communities with loyalty and respect, protecting all. Godspeed to all first responders. pic.twitter.com/HtP8WGdN8T — Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) May 6, 2019

Edenhofer had been on the job for just 52 days when he was shot July 25 by a suspect who grabbed another trooper's handgun during a struggle on a Phoenix-area freeway.

His mother, Debbie, along with Gov. Ducey shared loving words in memory of the fallen hero. At just 25-years-old, Edenhofer is now the youngest fallen trooper from DPS.

"I just feel like it was a funeral all over again," Deborah Edenhofer said. "Such an honor, what everybody's doing for Tyler and seeing his name finally on the wall every time I come up here. Where's it at? And now it's finally there. Finally, another place to visit."

"Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was one of Arizona's finest," Ducey said. "I couldn't be more proud of the respect and the honor that they give to the brave men and women that have given their lives to the state of Arizona."

Ducey also plans on Monday evening to attend the annual service held at the state Capitol to honor all Arizona peace officers who have died on duty.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.