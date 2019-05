BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10/AP) - Officials say a correctional officer was stabbed in the chest by an inmate at Lewis Prison Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, an inmate at the Buckley Unit who was being transferred to a medical building pulled out a prison-made weapon and began swinging it at a correctional officer, striking him in the chest.

The inmate was immediately restrained and the correctional officer was taken to a nearby hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the weapon used in the attack was fashioned from a portable immersion heater coil.

The inmate will be moved to maximum security housing and will face criminal charges.

Officials say the incident was not related to the functionality of doors or any locking mechanisms at the prison.

The department of corrections recently announced they had begun transferring inmates from the prison with cell door lock problems that a union representing guards says led to an inmate's death and the severe beating of two guards.