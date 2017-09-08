Counterfeit money featuring Chinese letters found in Kingman

- Officials with Kingman Police said counterfeit money have been discovered at a business in the city's downtown area.

According to a post made by the department's verified Facebook page, the counterfeit money has been found throughout the United States. In photos provided by Kingman Police, the counterfeit bills features three lines of Simplified Chinese words on both sides of the bill.

The Simplified Chinese letters read "Skills Practice Coupon", "Specimen", and "for skills practice only, circulation prohibited".

Similar counterfeit bills, albeit in different currencies, have reportedly appeared in other countries. According to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, these counterfeit money are supposedly used to train bank tellers in China.

Anyone with information should contact any law enforcement agency.