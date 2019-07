PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - We're expecting to learn new details at a news conference this morning in a case that's been making news across the country. Maricopa County attorney Bill Montgomery will be answering questions about the case against a white man accused of killing a black teenager reportedly over rap music.

The arrest of Michael Adams in connection to the death of Elijah Al-Amin sparked outrage across the nation. Even a social media hashtag came about, #JusticeForElijah. On Thursday, the county attorney plans to address the case.

Adams is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Al-Amin in the neck at a Circle K in Peoria during the early morning of the Fourth of July. Officers found Adams near the gas station with a pocket knife and blood on his body. According to investigators, the 26-year-old attacked the teen because he felt threatened by rap music Al-Amin was playing in his car.

The stabbing also took place just two days after Adams was released from prison. He had served a 13-month sentence for aggravated assault. Adams' lawyer said that her client suffers from mental illness. Many people are calling the attack a hate crime. Arizona does not have a hate crime statute.

But a judge can toughen that sentencing if that judge determines a hate crime has occurred.

Adams is charged with first-degree murder and would most likely get a life sentence if convicted.