Goodyear Police say Stacey Holly, 37, is charged with child abuse-reckless and child endangerment after leaving her 5-month-old baby in a hot car. Goodyear Police say Stacey Holly, 37, is charged with child abuse-reckless and child endangerment after leaving her 5-month-old baby in a hot car.

Related Headlines Baby hospitalized after being left in hot car

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Details surrounding a woman accused of leaving her five-month-old baby girl in a hot car while she was shopping are beginning to emerge.

The five-month-old girl is in stable condition, having been taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital on Sunday to be treated for dehydration and for an elevated temperature. According to Goodyear Police officials, the mother in the incident, identified as Stacey Holly, couldn't explain why she left the child behind, but according to court paperwork, she told them she should be arrested.

Holly, meanwhile, has made her initial court appearance after being charged with child abuse and endangerment. The incident took place at a Target store near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road. According to court documents, Holly, along with her sister and her six-year-old daughter, got out of the car and went into the store. About 50 minutes later, when returning to the car, they discovered the baby was still inside.

Holly reportedly admitted to investigators that she opened the back seat to let her older daughter out, and she isn't sure how she skipped the baby. She said she was distracted, and police officials said Holly was very remorseful, and even said she should be arrested for what she had done.

In Court on Monday, Holly said it was a terrible accident. She has since been released from jail, and is due back in court July 1. According to Goodyear Police officials, even though this was an unfortunate accident, Holly still has to be charged because, in the eyes of the law, she is responsible for the child.