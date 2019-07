PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Fire crews on Sunday responded to a second-alarm brush fire west of Cave Creek Road and south of Sonoran Parkway. The fire is now officially under control.

Crews say the fire started after 2:30 p.m. near a remote control airplane field at Cave Creek and Jomax Roads. According to a witness, his remote control airplane crash which caused the fire.

Once crews arrived on the scene, the fire was already at 10 acres. The fire was then escalated to a second-alarm fire and wildland crews were dispatched to the scene.

No structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been made. Arizona State Forestry says the fire is now at 300 acres. Crews are continuing to make progress, but there are road closures in the area.