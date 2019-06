CLINTS WELL, Ariz. (AP) - Smoke and driving delays are expected as firefighters ramp up efforts to suppress a wildfire burning in the Coconino National Forest in east-central Arizona.

Fire officials say crews started burning operations Monday along State Route 87 for the fire burning 4 miles (6 kilometers) south of Clints Well.

Traffic on the highway has been reduced to one lane. Drivers should expect delays of at least an hour lasting at least two days.

Firefighters on Saturday had to ground fire aircraft after a private drone was spotted in a Temporary Flight Restriction area. Operating drones is illegal around wildfires.

The lightning-caused blaze was reported May 30 and has burned roughly 6,150 acres (2,490 hectares). It is only 10% contained.

Officials say smoke is impacting surrounding areas like Blue Ridge and Payson.