GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Goodyear Police say a male suspect is dead hurt following an attempted armed robbery of a fireworks stand Wednesday night.
The incident reportedly happened near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road. According to Lisa Berry with Goodyear Police, the man, along with a female suspect, attempted an armed robbery of a fireworks stand when the stand's owner shot the male suspect, who was later taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
The female suspect, according to Berry, fled the scene.