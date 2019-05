Miguel Rodriguez-Perez Miguel Rodriguez-Perez

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Court documents have provided additional details surrounding a kidnapping case out of Idaho that triggered an AMBER Alert in Arizona Monday night.

According to the documents, 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez is held on a $1 million cash-only bond, in connection with a kidnapping incident involving a teenage girl that happened in Jerome, Idaho, a town about 116 miles southeast of Boise. The alleged kidnapping happened on May 19.

"She was at work, and apparently had taken a break and never returned," said Dan Hall, Chief of Police in Jerome, Idaho. "It was basically considered a runaway type incident. After looking into it more, our detectives found surveillance of the area, which led them to believe she was in the company of Miguel Perez."

On Monday night, ADOT officials said Rodriguez-Perez's phone was pinged in Kingman, which sparked an AMBER Alert that was issued for the victim in Idaho to be extended to Arizona.

After the AMBER Alert was issued, Surprise police say officers patrolling in the West Valley near Grand Avenue and Patton Road located a car that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle, and attempted a traffic stop. The car sped away and was found abandoned by officers near Norwich Drive and Beacon Field Boulevard. Following a five-hour search, police say Rodriguez-Perez was found, along with the victim.

In court documents, authorities accuse Rodriguez-Perez of raping and assaulting the victim, and said Rodriguez-Perez and the victim were found along the 16000 block of Bell Road, hiding underneath bushes and trees. However, the only charge Rodriguez-Perez is facing so far is a count of child custody interference out of Idaho. Rodriguez-Perez appeared in court on Tuesday.

Last November, Perez with charged with domestic violence, stemming from an incident with the 17-year-old victim.

"There had been domestic violence involved, and there was a no-contact [order] in place," said Hall.

Under Idaho law, when a person is charged with or convicted of an offense, including domestic violence, or in cases where a court finds it appropriate, then an order forbidding contact with another person may be issued by a court, or by Idaho criminal rule.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.