PHOENIX (FOX 10) — This year the Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting a Fifth of July celebration complete with fireworks and special menu items.

The Dbacks have a game Friday at 6:10 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies. There will be a post-game firework show sponsored by Gila River Hotels & Casinos.

The team and staff will wear stars and stripes-themed uniforms throughout the weekend. The hats worn will also be available for purchase along with other patriotic apparel.

Some special food items will be on the menu such as red, white, and blue nachos.

Military and first responders can enjoy discounted tickets.

For more info and tickets click here.

VIDEO: Fox 10's Carmen Blackwell has a preview of the Diamondbacks Fifth of July Celebration.