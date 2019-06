PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The City of Phoenix says dogs are prohibited from walking on hiking trails when the temperature is 100 degrees or higher. The ban was originally put into effect in 2016.

The summer months can be tough for all animals, especially dogs. The Humane Society has provided the following suggestions for keeping your pets safe in the summer months:

First and foremost, don't leave your pets in a parked car The Humane Society says not to do this even when your car is running and the air conditioner is on. On an 85-degree day, temps inside a car with the windows only opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within just 10 minutes. When exposed to this heat, pets can suffer irreversible organ damage, which can be fatal.

Watch the humidity Dr. Barry Kellogg, VMD, of the Human Society Veterinary Medical Association, says "It's important to remember that it's not just the ambient temperature but also the humidity that can affect your pet." A quick way to figure out if there's a problem is to check your dog's temperature - which should never be higher than 104 degrees.

Limit exercise on hot days The Human Society says pets with white-colored ears are more susceptible to skin cancer and short-nosed pets typically have difficulty breathing, so it's important to limit your exercise to the early morning or the evening. Also, asphalt can severely burn a dog's paw, so if possible, walk your dog on grass.

Don't rely on a fan Fans do not cool off pets as effectively as they do people because pets respond differently to heat than humans do.



For more information, you can visit the Humane Society's website.