SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- There's still no word on what will become of the former site of Dolphinaris Arizona near Loop 101 Pima Freeway and East Via de Ventura, which permanently closed earlier this year.

A spokesperson told FOX 10 they are considering options to reopen as a different type of venue, without live animals.

The administrative office will be open for the next few weeks as operations wind down.

If you have gift cards or tickets for the former attraction, here's how to get a refund:

Email a photo or scan the back of the gift card. (Make sure the 14 digit number is displayed) Provide your name and contact information in the message to contactusAZ@dolphinaris.com.

Dolphinaris Arizona says if you purchased vouchers or other tickets from a third party vendor, you will need to return those vouchers to the vendor for a refund.

Dolphinaris Arizona

480-407-5154

facebook.com/dolphinarisarizona