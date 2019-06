GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Arizona Department of public safety is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Green Valley.

Trooper responded to reports of shots being fired between two vehicles on northbound Interstate 19 Saturday night. Marilynn Pacheco, 25, a 29-year-old man, and a 3-year-old girl were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.

Pacheco died at the hospital, and the man and his child have since been released.

DPS arrested Mateo Zavala on charges of first-degree homicide, endangerment, aggravated assault, and drive-by shooting.

Investigators determined that Zavala and Pacheco knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.