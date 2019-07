ANTHEM, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A spokesperson with DPS said a brush fire is impacting traffic on portions of I-17 north of Phoenix.

According to a tweet made by Trooper Randi Wybron on her unverified Twitter account, the brush fire is spreading along I-17 near Anthem. In a separate tweet by ADOT on its verified Twitter account, officials said I-17's southbound lanes are closed at milepost 232 due to the fire, with traffic exiting at New River.

I-17: Highway is CLOSED in both directions at milepost 232 due to a brush fire. All traffic must exit at New River. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Y1lcu2Ncpn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 3, 2019

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.