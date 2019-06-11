< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. DPS: Car pulled from canal following rollover crash near I-17 and Cactus 11 2019 07:23AM Posted Jun 11 2019 06:53AM MST
Video Posted Jun 11 2019 07:23AM MST
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:25AM MST data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412015312-412019940" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety had to pull a car out of a canal following a rollover crash. 

DPS says the single-vehicle, rollover crash happened just before midnight Monday near Interstate 17 at Cactus. 

Troopers said the vehicle crashed on the off-ramp and ended up in the canal. The 32-year-old driver from New Mexico sustained very minor injuries. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/PD__Woman_injured_following_shooting_at__0_7382571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/PD__Woman_injured_following_shooting_at__0_7382571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/PD__Woman_injured_following_shooting_at__0_7382571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/PD__Woman_injured_following_shooting_at__0_7382571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/PD__Woman_injured_following_shooting_at__0_7382571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PD: Woman injured following shooting at Phoenix apartment complex" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PD: Woman injured after shooting at Phoenix PD: Woman injured after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Posted Jun 11 2019 06:43AM MST
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:26AM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police are looking for two suspects following a shooting outside an apartment complex that left one woman injured. 

Police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Camelback Road for a shooting late Monday night. Two people were outside their apartment when two suspects asked them for directions. The suspects left but returned and started shooting. 

One woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Supreme_Court_to_hear_Arizona_death_pena_0_7382524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Supreme_Court_to_hear_Arizona_death_pena_0_7382524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Supreme_Court_to_hear_Arizona_death_pena_0_7382524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Supreme_Court_to_hear_Arizona_death_pena_0_7382524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Supreme Court to hear Arizona death penalty case" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Supreme Court to hear Arizona man's death penalty case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:50AM MST</span></p> <p US Supreme Court to hear Arizona man's death penalty case

Posted Jun 11 2019 05:50AM MST
Updated Jun 11 2019 06:03AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has added five new cases to their merits docket for next term, including the death penalty case of an Arizona man convicted of killing two people 28 years ago.

At issue is whether high court rulings that have changed death penalty cases since James Erin McKinney's initial sentence should be applied to his case and other death row inmates convicted before 2002.

McKinney was sentenced to death in 1993 after being convicted of murdering a woman in her Chandler home during a March 1991 robbery and fatally shooting a man days later in another Phoenix-area robbery. href="/news/arizona-news/salvation-army-sets-up-heat-relief-stations-in-response-to-excessive-heat-warning" title="Salvation Army sets up heat relief stations in response to excessive heat warning" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Salvation_Army_sets_up_heat_relief_stati_0_7382602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Salvation_Army_sets_up_heat_relief_stati_0_7382602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Salvation_Army_sets_up_heat_relief_stati_0_7382602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Salvation Army sets up heat relief stations in response to excessive heat warning

Posted Jun 11 2019 04:38AM MST
Updated Jun 11 2019 06:09AM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services will set up 12 heat relief stations throughout the Valley in response to the first Excessive Heat Warning of the year. 

The warning is in effect starting Tuesday, June 11 through Thursday, June 13.

The following stations will be available for anyone to go indoors for cooling and hydration: Featured Videos Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/dps-car-pulled-from-canal-following-rollover-crash-near-i-17-and-cactus"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ call pulled from canal 061119_1560263135590.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DPS: Car pulled from canal following rollover crash near I-17 and Cactus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-woman-injured-after-shooting-at-phoenix-apartment-complex"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20apartment%20shooting%20061119_1560263166727.jpg_7382575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ apartment shooting 061119_1560263166727.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PD: Woman injured after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/us-supreme-court-to-hear-arizona-man-s-death-penalty-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/05/Supreme_Court_1512507423358_4596182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Supreme Court generic-401720-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US Supreme Court to hear Arizona man's death penalty case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/salvation-army-sets-up-heat-relief-stations-in-response-to-excessive-heat-warning"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20water%20bottles_1560254847977.jpg_7382100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ water bottles_1560254847977.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Salvation Army sets up heat relief stations in response to excessive heat warning</h3> Most Recent https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/08/Delta_1468006487340_1563143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/08/Delta_1468006487340_1563143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/08/Delta_1468006487340_1563143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Delta saves 41 stranded students with a private flight after American Airlines cancels trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/dps-car-pulled-from-canal-following-rollover-crash-near-i-17-and-cactus" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20call%20pulled%20from%20canal%20061119_1560263135590.jpg_7382574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DPS: Car pulled from canal following rollover crash near I-17 and Cactus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-woman-injured-after-shooting-at-phoenix-apartment-complex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20apartment%20shooting%20061119_1560263166727.jpg_7382575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20apartment%20shooting%20061119_1560263166727.jpg_7382575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20apartment%20shooting%20061119_1560263166727.jpg_7382575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20apartment%20shooting%20061119_1560263166727.jpg_7382575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20apartment%20shooting%20061119_1560263166727.jpg_7382575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>PD: Woman injured after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/us-supreme-court-to-hear-arizona-man-s-death-penalty-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/05/Supreme_Court_1512507423358_4596182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/05/Supreme_Court_1512507423358_4596182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/05/Supreme_Court_1512507423358_4596182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/05/Supreme_Court_1512507423358_4596182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/05/Supreme_Court_1512507423358_4596182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US Supreme Court to hear Arizona man's death penalty case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/us-thailand-are-final-teams-to-kick-off-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World 