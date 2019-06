PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety had to pull a car out of a canal following a rollover crash.

DPS says the single-vehicle, rollover crash happened just before midnight Monday near Interstate 17 at Cactus.

Troopers said the vehicle crashed on the off-ramp and ended up in the canal. The 32-year-old driver from New Mexico sustained very minor injuries. He was driving a rental vehicle.

Investigators are investigating the driver for a possible DUI.