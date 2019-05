PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) say a cat is recovering after it was thrown out of a moving car Thursday.

DPS officials released two photos of the cat on its verified Twitter page Friday. They say the incident happened Thursday along a portion of the US 60 in Gilbert. The person who threw the black cat out of the car has not been identified, the cat was noticed by a concerned citizen, and that Good Samaritan was then noticed by a DPS trooper who was driving by. That trooper later got the cat to an animal clinic.

Besides a bloody lip, DPS officials said the cat will be OK, and will be ready for adoption.

The trooper who rescued the cat said, in a video that was posted by DPS on its verified Twitter, said incidents like this are a rather common occurrence.

Animal Abuse Alert: A yet unidentified person, threw this cat out of a moving car yesterday afternoon along US 60 near Gilbert. A concerned Citizen and Trooper Montes helped get the cat to an animal clinic. Other than a bloody lip, the cat will be okay and ready for adoption! pic.twitter.com/o5aG7Veb1z — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 31, 2019

Listen as Trooper Montes explains how this kitten was saved along US 60. pic.twitter.com/0ctQgpu1Y1 — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 31, 2019