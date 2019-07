PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A portion of Interstate 10 is closed while authorities investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating the deadly crash that happened on I-10 at 91st Avenue just before the Loop 101.

Troopers are investigating a pedestrian-involved, fatal crash WB I10 prior to SR101 in the west valley. Hard closure at 91st. Traffic routed via frontage rd to 99th and can re-enter I10. Estimated 3hr closure. Use Alt Routes. pic.twitter.com/e5nKW9kbvw — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 10, 2019

The Arizona Department of Transportation says I-10 westbound from 91st Ave. to the L-10 is closed. All traffic must exit at 91st Ave.

CLOSED: A collision has closed Interstate 10 westbound from 91st Avenue to the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway. There is no estimated reopening time. All traffic is exiting at 91st Avenue. #PHXtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 10, 2019

There is no estimated reopening time. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

