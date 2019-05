The Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way crash on Interstate 19 that killed four people and seriously injured one.

DPS says just after midnight on Sunday a wrong-way driver was reported in the northbound lanes of I-19 near milepost 46, and shortly after a head-on collision was reported involving the wrong way vehicle.

Troopers say the wrong-way vehicle, a gray Chevy Camaro, collided with a Nissan Sentra. The wrong-way driver and only occupant, a 52-year-old female of Green Valley, sustained fatal injuries. There were four people in the Sentra, a mother, and her three sons from Tucson. The mother and two sons died, while the third son was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and impairment will be determined by the medical examiner.

