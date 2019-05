A wild police chase that started in the Valley came to an end nearly 70 miles away when a car crashed after going off a cliff in Prescott. A wild police chase that started in the Valley came to an end nearly 70 miles away when a car crashed after going off a cliff in Prescott.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A wild police chase that started in the Valley came to an end nearly 70 miles away when a car crashed after going off a cliff in Prescott.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the pursuit began when troopers tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 17 near Anthem Monday night.

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the pursuit just after 9 p.m. Several troopers were seen on camera in pursuit of the suspect and despite using stop sticks, the suspect was able to elude troopers.

More than an hour later, DPS says the vehicle went over the side of a cliff in the southbound lanes of State Route 89, landing 500 feet below in a canyon near milepost 303.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 10 the pursuit may have involved a stolen vehicle.

The suspect bailed out of the car before it went off the cliff and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and booked into jail on multiple charges.