PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- 12 years after an Ahwatukee woman was found dead inside her own home, her husband is on trial for killing her.

The suspect, 44-year-old Avtar Grewal, flew to India, where he is originally from, immediately after the murder in 2007. It took four years before he was extradited to the United States. On Monday, attorneys presented their opening statements.

The defense did not deny that Grewal took the life of his estranged wife, 30-year-old Navneet Kaur, but the defense claims he's not guilty of first-degree murder, as he never planned to kill her. The prosecution, meanwhile, claims Grewal had a motive. One day after his wife told him she wanted a divorce, prosecutors said Grewal flew from Canada to Phoenix to murder her, then tried to get away with it by leaving the country.