PARKS, Ariz. (FOX 10) - An eight vehicle crash on Interstate 40 outside of Flagstaff closed the westbound lanes of the highway Thursday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS says a tour bus was wedged between two semis. Two drivers suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Icy roads, slick conditions and speeding are believed to be factors in the crash, DPS says.

Snow Storm Related Crash: At 8:43 AM, this multi-vehicle collision occurred WB along I-40 at milepost 176. We are working to determine extent of injuries and number of vehicles involved. The westbound lanes are closed and vehicles should exit at Parks Road. pic.twitter.com/2ykw9iS3f6 — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 23, 2019

The emergency lane has re-opened, and troopers hope to open the second lane soon.

The National Weather Service reports areas of heavy snow falling along I-40 between Bellemont and Williams.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the roads are slick and snowy in higher elevation. Because of this, ADOT has reported several "slide-offs" this morning.

Delaying any travel in the high country until the storm has passed is highly encouraged.