MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- It's something we see hundreds of times every year: wrong-way drivers. Back in 2017, the Department of Public Safety released a study stating that there were nearly 740 wrong-way drivers reported.

Now we're learning more about a man who was arrested after troopers say he was driving the wrong way on the U.S. 60 late Wednesday night.

According to DPS, 66-year-old Edward Sandoval was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on U.S. 60 from Crimson Road.

You can see in the video that the troopers were able to stop Sandoval in the left emergency lane near Power Road.

He was arrested on aggravated DUI charges and at least 15 counts of endangerment.

This is a developing story. On FOX 10 News at 4 p.m. today, we'll hear from a witness who says Sandoval nearly hit their vehicle.