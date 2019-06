MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with DPS said Wednesday they are investigating a series of crashes along the Loop 202 that were allegedly caused by one van.

According to a statement, DPS officials received a report at around 2:39 p.m. of a gold van driving recklessly on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 at McClintock, and it appears the van struck several cars between McClintock and Gilbert, and failed to remain at the scene of those collisions.

Traffic was later stopped on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 at Gilbert Road, according to ADOT. Investigators are now looking into why the car was traveling recklessly.