PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being shot during an attempted robbery at a west Phoenix nail salon.
According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m., at a nail salon near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Two people affiliated with the salon were inside at the time, and the person who was shot was identified as a 45-year-old man. The other person, a 47-year-old woman, was OK.
“I saw a woman crying and asking for help," said Aldo Martinez. "I got closer and she said stop that guy, stop that.”