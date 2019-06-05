MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista has responded to the results of a vote of no confidence against him.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Mesa Fraternal Order of Police said of the 564 police department employees who responded to the vote, 95% of them said they had no confidence in Chief Batista, with only 23 employees saying they had confidence in the chief.

Chief Batista released a statement in response to the vote's result.