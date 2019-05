PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Something old is new again at Park Central in Phoenix. A statue called "The Sun Worshipper" that greeted shoppers in the '60s and '70s is back home. So where has it been all these years? And how did it end up back at the site of the very first outdoor shopping mall in Arizona?

He was brought back last week - not something new to the space, but something old and beloved. He might be worshipping the sun and rejoicing because he's come home. After more than three decades way, the Sun Worshipper Statue returns to Park Central in Pheonix.

"[It's] absolutely a great piece of art [and it] can stand the test of time and be brought and be loved and enjoyed by all," said Susan Byram with Plaza Companies Developers.