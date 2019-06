PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The East Valley Maricopa Care and Control Facility has been placed under quarantine. It comes after an increase within the community of illnesses like parvo and distemper.

The quarantine will last for the next two weeks. Three dogs at the facility have tested positive for distemper and several other dogs are showing signs of upper respiratory infection. This is now putting a lot of stress on the West facility because every dog being brought in will have to come to this facility only.

Officials with the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control are taking precautions to hopefully prevent the spread of illnesses like parvo and distemper.