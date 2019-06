PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It was the headquarters for the U.S. Army's war on the Apache and Yavapai Indians, and now, Fort Verde is a state park, with much of the original fort, established in 1871, still stands in Camp Verde, located north of the Valley.

VIDEO: SkyFOX Drone takes a look at what used to be the officers quarters, army offices, and the original fort parade ground, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Fort Verde State Historic Park

https://azstateparks.com/fort-verde/