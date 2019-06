YARNELL, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- 19 firefighters with the Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives nearly six years ago.

On June 30, 2013, the hotshots were fighting a fire near Yarnell, and were killed by a rapidly moving wildfire. Since then, the State of Arizona has erected a memorial at the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park.

VIDEO: SkyFOX Drone takes a look at the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park

https://azstateparks.com/hotshots

