PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Valleywide DUI Task Force is cracking down on drunk drivers this weekend.

Officers are out patrolling the east and west Valley on Saturday night to keep everyone safe on the road. Agencies are on the lookout for impaired drivers on Saturday night as well as Sunday night.

It's a reminder that there's lots of options for rides if you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, including the light rail and ridesharing companies like Lyft and Uber.