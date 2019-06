PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Fire says an elderly woman died in a house fire.

Firefighters arrived at the home just after midnight Monday near 59th Avenue and Osborn. They were putting out the fire when the woman's son came home and told them his 73-year-old mother was inside.

Officials say the smoke alarms were working, and the woman may have gotten out of bed and wandered around before collapsing.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.