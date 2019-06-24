< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> 24 2019 04:52AM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:45AM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414373387"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:52AM MST<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:19AM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414373387-414374247" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20deadly%20house%20fire%20062419_1561377335714.jpg_7435002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414373387" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines414373387' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/red-cross-17-displaced-after-apartment-fire-in-phoenix"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Red_Cross__17_displaced_after_apartment__0_7434664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Red Cross: 17 displaced after apartment fire in...</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) </strong>— Phoenix Fire says an elderly woman died in a house fire. </p> <p>Firefighters arrived at the home just after midnight Monday near 59th Avenue and Osborn. 