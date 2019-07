TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - One of the top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates is coming to Tempe.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be hosting a town hall at the Marquee Theater on August 1.

In a FOX News poll released Friday, Warren is third with 9% among Democrats behind former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Tickets for the town hall are available by clicking here.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6:15 p.m.