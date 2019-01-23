< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story412640265" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412640265" data-article-version="1.0">Ex-nurse accused of raping woman loses appeal over HIV test</h1>
</header> 50% / cover">
<img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Phoenix police arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland for the sexual assault of an incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare. Read more.</figcaption>
</figure> Read more.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412640265-385173359" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Phoenix police arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland for the sexual assault of an incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare. Read more." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Phoenix police arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland for the sexual assault of an incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare. Read more.</figcaption>
</figure>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 04:30AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 04:32AM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Man accused of raping patient appeals HIV testing</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (AP) --</strong> A former nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center in Phoenix has lost his appeal of a court order requiring a test to determine if he has HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases.</p><p>The Arizona Court of Appeals on June 3 declined Nathan Sutherland's bid to undo the requirement.</p><p>Sutherland argues there's no probable cause to believe he has a sexually transmitted disease.</p><p>The test was ordered under a law that says people accused of sexual assault are subject to STD tests.</p><p>Prosecutors say the law's absence of a probable-cause requirement doesn't violate constitutional protections.</p><p>Authorities say Sutherland was More Arizona News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/arizona-news/southbound-traffic-on-i-17-shut-down-due-to-egg-truck-fire" title="Southbound traffic on I-17 shut down due to egg truck fire" data-articleId="412652193" > data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Southbound_traffic_on_I_17_shut_down_due_0_7397521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Southbound_traffic_on_I_17_shut_down_due_0_7397521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Southbound_traffic_on_I_17_shut_down_due_0_7397521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Southbound_traffic_on_I_17_shut_down_due_0_7397521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Southbound_traffic_on_I_17_shut_down_due_0_7397521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Southbound lanes on the I-17 in northern Arizona at Acrosanti Road are closed due to a semi-truck hauling eggs catching on fire." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Southbound traffic on I-17 shut down due to egg truck fire</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:00AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:08AM MST</span></p>
</div> (FOX 10) - Southbound lanes on the I-17 in northern Arizona at Acrosanti Road are closed due to a semi-truck hauling eggs catching on fire.</p><p>It is not yet clear what sparked the fire. </p><p>Here's the egg truck fire that's closed I-17 southbound at Arcosanti Road in Cordes Junction. Traffic is using the Arcosanti exit and entrance ramps to get around the semi fire, but allow for extra travel time this morning near milepost 263. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/of9Bcd5mXv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 14, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/pd-suspect-in-critical-condition-after-getting-shot-by-mesa-police-officer" title="PD: Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Mesa" data-articleId="412434025" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man is in critical condition this morning after getting shot by a Mesa police officer. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening near Country Club and Broadway after police pursued two suspects who fled from a traffic stop about a" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PD: Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Mesa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:35AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:57AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A man is in critical condition after getting shot by a Mesa police officer and another man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening near Country Club and Broadway after police pursued two suspects who fled from a traffic stop about a half mile away.</p><p>Mesa Police say the gang task force tried to pull a car over when 32-year-old Jose Preciado drove off and stopped the car when he and another man ran off in different directions. The officers then chased after them on foot. At some point, Preciado, who was a passenger in the car, pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. One of the officers felt threatened and opened fire, hitting the suspect several times.</p><p>"Interestingly enough, that suspect then, as that happened, threw his handgun over the handrail and it's actually laying here [at] Country Club Dr.," said Commander Ed Wessing with Mesa Police. "That's why we have multiple streets shut off, including the area where the shooting occurred. [The] suspect has been transported [to the hospital] in critical condition, but is expected to survive."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/pet-owner-speaks-after-his-cat-was-shot-in-north-phoenix" title="Pet owner speaks after his cat was shot in North Phoenix" data-articleId="412552330" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/Pets_shot_in_North_Phoenix_neighborhood_0_7395117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/Pets_shot_in_North_Phoenix_neighborhood_0_7395117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/Pets_shot_in_North_Phoenix_neighborhood_0_7395117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/Pets_shot_in_North_Phoenix_neighborhood_0_7395117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/Pets_shot_in_North_Phoenix_neighborhood_0_7395117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On Wednesday, FOX 10 reported that someone had been shooting at people's pets with a pellet gun in the Garfield neighborhood of Downtown Phoenix. Now, it appears it is happening in other Valley neighborhoods as well. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pet owner speaks after his cat was shot in North Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:59PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:35AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- On Tuesday, FOX 10 reported that someone had been shooting at people's pets with a pellet gun in the Garfield neighborhood of Downtown Phoenix. Now, it appears it's happening in other Valley neighborhoods as well.</p><p>Jesus Espinoza, who lives near the I-17 and Cactus Road, said it was only two months ago when his family cat, seven-year-old Mufassa, was shot in the neighborhood. The first person to notice was Espinoza's wife. </p><p>"She was petting him, and then she looked and noticed there was a patch of hair missing, and when she looked further, she noticed a hole," said Espinoza. "About two days later, we noticed the hole got a little bit bigger, and now there's the smell of infection."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div More Arizona News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/southbound-traffic-on-i-17-shut-down-due-to-egg-truck-fire"> class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Southbound traffic on I-17 shut down due to egg truck fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-suspect-in-critical-condition-after-getting-shot-by-mesa-police-officer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_20190614125232"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PD: Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Mesa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pet-owner-speaks-after-his-cat-was-shot-in-north-phoenix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Cats Shot 061319"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pet owner speaks after his cat was shot in North Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/weather-conditions-complicating-efforts-to-contain-woodbury-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_20190613230505"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather conditions complicating efforts to contain Woodbury Fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/crash-spills-cocoa-powder-batteries-on-freeway-in-indiana-1" > https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Indiana&#x20;State&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-suspect-in-critical-condition-after-getting-shot-by-mesa-police-officer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/PD__Suspect_in_critical_condition_after__0_7397510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>PD: Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Mesa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/making-history-missy-elliott-in-tears-gets-inducted-into-songwriters-hall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/20/Missy-Elliot_1503262796388_3946660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missy&#x20;Elliott" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Making history! Missy Elliott, in tears, gets inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pet-owner-speaks-after-his-cat-was-shot-in-north-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pet owner speaks after his cat was shot in North Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/weather-conditions-complicating-efforts-to-contain-woodbury-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather conditions complicating efforts to contain Woodbury Fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories 