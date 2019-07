Related Headlines Man dies after hard landing while skydiving

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a skydiving instructor was killed during a jump near Casa Grande.

FAA officials say the incident happened Friday around noon. A male instructor and a female student were performing a tandem jump. The instructor was killed and the student hospitalized.

The Casa Grande Airport manager says the plane carrying the skydivers took off at 10:15 a.m. and the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. The two landed northeast of Interstate 10 on the Gila River Indian Reservation.

The airport said the plane landed safely back at the airport.

The FAA is investigating.