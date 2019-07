PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police officials said they are still looking for a driver who crashed into two young men in two separate hit-and-runs over the weekend.

The victims, 17-year-old Nestor Lopez and 28-year-old Edgar Ferral-Lopez, were both killed. Now, two families are seeking justice.

Ferral-Lopez was following traffic laws when he entering the intersection on a green light, but his car was hit by a red-light runner. Moments before the 1997 Lincoln Town Car plowed into Ferral-Lopez's Scion, the same Town Car struck and killed Lopez, as he was crossing 43rd Avenue. The speeding car kept going, leaving Lopez to die on the street.

Ferral-Lopez happened to be in the suspect's path when the suspect sped through a red light. The crash ultimately killed Ferral-Lopez, but the driver of the Town Car kept going. The deadly driver ditched the car at the scene, running away from the trail of destruction.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/