Family and friends raise money for funeral costs of slain mother and daughter
Posted Jul 06 2019 05:12PM MST
Updated Jul 06 2019 09:41PM MST class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/police-glendale-man-shot-killed-his-girlfriend-and-her-daughter"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Andres%20Bautista%20Torres%20070219_1562112828666.jpg_7468499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Glendale man accused of killing his girlfriend</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - </strong>A senseless act of violence and two likes taken too soon. On Saturday, family and friends of a slain mother and daughter continue to grieve while coming together to raise money for funeral costs through a car wash.</p><p>Loved ones of 23-year-old Selina Toyos and 4-year-old Aleena Bermudez gathered Saturday to raise funds for the mother and daughter who they say were taken from this earth too soon.</p><p>Rosa Hernandez says she's been best friends with Toyos since they were 13-years-old, adding their little girls were also like sisters.</p><p>"I'm angry [and] I'm hurt, I feel like it feels selfish to be going on with life without her," Hernandez said. "[Toyos'] daughter was my daughter's best friend - they're like mini versions of us, so it's hard."</p><p>Toyos' boyfriend, 24-year-old Brandon Torres, is accused of shooting and killing the mother and daughter. Something Rosemary Arriaga, grandmother to Toyos and great-grandmother to Bermudez says breaks her heart.</p><p>"[It's] just a senseless tragedy," Arriaga said. "I know his family is in pain [and] I know all the families involved are in pain - [they] can't say they're not, they are too."</p><p>Arriaga adds if anyone out there is struggling in a domestic abusive relationship to reach out for help before it's too late.</p><p>"No matter what you're feeling, you are worthy," Arriaga said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/pd-man-arrested-for-manslaughter-dui-after-7-year-old-girl-dies-in-tolleson-crash" title="PD: Man arrested for manslaughter, DUI after 7-year-old girl dies in Tolleson crash" data-articleId="416620151" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20Deadly%20freeway%20crash%20070619_1562473293370.jpg_7485030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20Deadly%20freeway%20crash%20070619_1562473293370.jpg_7485030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20Deadly%20freeway%20crash%20070619_1562473293370.jpg_7485030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20Deadly%20freeway%20crash%20070619_1562473293370.jpg_7485030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20Deadly%20freeway%20crash%20070619_1562473293370.jpg_7485030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PD: Man arrested for manslaughter, DUI after 7-year-old girl dies in Tolleson crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:56AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 09:21PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TOLLESON, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A man is behind bars following a crash in Tolleson that killed a 7-year-old girl. </p><p>Tolleson Police responded to the crash near 91st Avenue and Interstate 10 at around 10:00 p.m. Friday night.</p><p>Police say Arturo Perez was driving a Land Rover when he collided with a Honda Pilot occupied by a Hispanic man, who was driving, and a 7-year-old girl. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizonans-on-edge-after-aftershocks-felt-throughout-the-valley" title="Arizonans on edge after aftershocks felt throughout the Valley" data-articleId="416693643" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Arizonans_on_edge_after_aftershocks_felt_0_7485028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Arizonans_on_edge_after_aftershocks_felt_0_7485028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Arizonans_on_edge_after_aftershocks_felt_0_7485028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Arizonans_on_edge_after_aftershocks_felt_0_7485028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Arizonans_on_edge_after_aftershocks_felt_0_7485028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Friday night's earthquake was preceded by Thursday's 6.4-magnitude quake, which hit the Mohave Desert. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a few above magnitude 5. All of the earthquakes lasted less than 30 seconds and they were fel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizonans on edge after aftershocks felt throughout the Valley</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 07:58PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 09:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Friday night's earthquake was preceded by Thursday's 6.4-magnitude quake, which hit the Mohave Desert. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a few above magnitude 5. All of the earthquakes lasted less than 30 seconds and they were felt nearly 500 miles away, including right here in the Valley.</p><p>"It was quite a jolt, but sitting down, I didn't feel it," said John Peletier of Mesa. </p><p>If you talk to some across the Valley, that's what they'll say. They didn't feel it, but they sure saw it. From pool waves in Avondale and Surprise to candles and entrance signs swinging from side-to-side. For Peletier and his wife, Nancy, it was their grandfather clock.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mother-of-teen-killed-inside-circle-k-speaks-out" title="Mother of teen killed inside Circle K speaks out" data-articleId="416684934" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The mother of a teen killed inside a Circle K has spoken exclusively to FOX 10. Police say the suspect felt threatened by Rap music Elijah Al-Amin was listening to outside of the store. We spoke to Al-Amin's heartbroken mother who says there's no ex" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother of teen killed inside Circle K speaks out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 06:47PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 09:08PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The mother of a teen killed inside a Circle K has spoken exclusively to FOX 10. Police say the suspect felt threatened by Rap music Elijah Al-Amin was listening to outside of the store. We spoke to Al-Amin's heartbroken mother who says there's no excuse for what happened to her son. That excuse Serina Rides is talking about is mental illness. The suspect's attorney says he didn't have any medication when he was released from prison on Tuesday. But the mother of Al-Amin says the defense is just disguising a hate crime. A mother's instinct kicked in early Thursday morning. For Rides, her world was rocked by the news. Peoria Police say 27-year-old Michael Adams walked up to her son, 17-year-old Elijah Al-Amin, as he stood at the soda machine inside a Circle K. Then police say Adams slit the teen's throat from behind. "I got a call from [Al-Amin's] father, saying, 'Something'g wrong, this is not like Elijah, he's not home yet,'" Rides said. "Out of the blue, somebody's going to do this to you - I can't understand." According to detectives, Adams said he felt threatened by the Rap music Al-Amin listened to in his car. Adams said anyone who listens to Rap is a threat to him and the community. His attorney says he suffers from mental illness. "There's no excuse for this," Rides said. "There's not at all, there's no excuse. I don't care that somebody's hiding behind mental illness, there's no excuse." Many have paid their respects to Al-Amin at the place his life was taken. Rides says he worked at Subway and Taco Bell to save up for his own car. His senior year of high school approaching, a mother deeply proud of the young man he was becoming. "My last words to him was, 'Elijah, I love you,' [and] he said, 'I love you too, mom,'" Rides said. "Those were his last words to me and I'm at peace with that. But still, for Rides, minutes feel like hours as she tries to function without her son. "I'm so numb and hurt to the core of my soul," Rides said. "But I have to stay focused because I know that's what he would want and to make sure justice is served for him." The Arizona Department of Corrections says officials never designated Adams as mentally ill. Court records show he's been arrested for attacking someone with a deadly weapon twice - both strangers. he also assaulted a correctional officer while in jail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span 