Family demands changes after viral incident with Phoenix police, calls apologies a sham 17 2019 12:08PM Posted Jun 17 2019 09:53AM MST
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 12:08PM MST
Updated Jun 17 2019 12:23PM MST Related Headlines
Phoenix Police Chief responds to viral video
Phoenix police union urges calm after viral video
Controversial video of Phoenix Police goes viral href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-union-urges-calm-after-videotaped-incident"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/KSAZ%20phoenix%20police%20investigate%20officer%20misconduct%20061219_1560353745559.jpg_7387847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Phoenix police union urges calm after viral video</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/controversial-video-of-phoenix-police-goes-viral-jay-z-offers-family-involved-legal-support"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The family suing the Phoenix Police Department after a now-viral incident, held a press conference Monday addressing the situation. 

The video that has been watched by millions around the country shows officers yelling profanities, kicking a man's legs, and pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and her two children.

Drevon Ames and Iesha Harper have filed a notice of claim to sue for $10 million dollars.

Police said it started with a shoplifting report from a Family Dollar store where a 4-year-old girl and her aunt stole a doll and underwear.

The family denied the shoplifting in the press conference, and the store is not pressing any charges. 

Both the Mayor of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Chief have apologized for the incident. Police Chief have apologized for the incident. Chief Jeri Williams said body cameras will be rolled out faster for all officers and that is expected to be done in August. </p> <p>The family said they do not accept either apology, calling them a sham at the press conference. Woodbury wildfire near Superior has tripled in size
Posted Jun 17 2019 12:34PM MST
Updated Jun 17 2019 12:42PM MST
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - A human-caused wildfire in east-central Arizona near Superior continues to grow and remains uncontained.

The blaze that's been burning for a week now in the Tonto National Forest has charred about 57 square miles (147 square kilometers) of grass and brush in rugged terrain as of Sunday morning.

The fire has tripled in size since Friday due to hot and dry conditions. YCSO: 16-year-old girl dies in Chino Valley shooting, suspect arrested
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 16 2019 06:42PM MST
Updated Jun 17 2019 12:30PM MST
CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A 16-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head east of Chino Valley, police say.

The victim was shot near mile marker 12 on Perkinsville Road, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies arrested Johnathan Rice, 19, and charged him with second-degree murder. Phoenix police union urges calm after videotaped incident
Posted Jun 17 2019 10:06AM MST
Updated Jun 17 2019 11:17AM MST
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix police union is urging calm amid the uproar over a videotaped encounter of officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family last month while responding to a shoplifting report.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says in a statement released Monday it will not form an opinion about what happened until an investigation into the May 29 incident is completed.

The parents say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from the store without their knowledge. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)" title="bill 2_1560798679172.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bill Cosby's Father's Day social media post sparks outrage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/egypts-ousted-president-mohammed-morsi-dies-in-court-state-tv-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/morsi%20-%20getty_1560789703955.jpg_7407527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi speaks to the media with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) following talks at the Chancellery on January 30, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. 