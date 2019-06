PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The family suing the Phoenix Police Department after a now-viral incident, held a press conference Monday addressing the situation.

The video that has been watched by millions around the country shows officers yelling profanities, kicking a man's legs, and pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and her two children.

Drevon Ames and Iesha Harper have filed a notice of claim to sue for $10 million dollars.

Police said it started with a shoplifting report from a Family Dollar store where a 4-year-old girl and her aunt stole a doll and underwear.

The family denied the shoplifting in the press conference, and the store is not pressing any charges.

Both the Mayor of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Chief have apologized for the incident. Chief Jeri Williams said body cameras will be rolled out faster for all officers and that is expected to be done in August.

The family said they do not accept either apology, calling them a sham at the press conference. Their lawyer stated they would like to see better officers and training.

There will be a community meeting about the incident Tuesday at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church near 16th Street and Washington at 6 p.m. Mayor Kate Gallego and Chief Jeri Williams as well as the family are attending.

The family says they will also be at the city council meeting on Wednesday.