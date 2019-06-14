PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Friday that a 28-year-old patient was found with maggots near his stoma incision.

According to a statement by Hacienda, the male patient was found to have several maggots collected beneath a gauze bandage near the stoma. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information , surgical stomas are artificial openings created by a surgeon by a surgeon for therapeutic reasons.

"Hacienda immediately had the patient transported to a local hospital for treatment," read a portion of the statement. In addition, pest control workers have been through Hacienda's two facilities in the past 48 hours, and every Hacienda resident with a surgical incision has been given a thorough physical, and there are no findings of any issues.