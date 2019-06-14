PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said an ex-priest who was originally indicted on child-sex related charges in 2003 but fled the country to avoid prosecution has been returned to Maricopa County.
According to a statement released Friday afternoon, Joseph John Henn, 70, was indicted on multiple counts of child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted sexual contact with a minor back in 2003, but fled to Italy to avoid prosecution,
The ex-priest, according to MCAO officials, was first arrested in Rome in 2005, after the U.S. Department of Justice requested his extradition on behalf of Maricopa County prosecutors. Henn was placed under house arrest at the headquarters of the Salvatorian Order, but he eventually fled again. Henn was later taken into custody in Rome, and deputy U.S. Marshals went to Rome to return him to Arizona.