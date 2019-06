PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A new multimillion-dollar claim has been filed against the City of Phoenix involving the city's police department.

On Thursday afternoon, the father of a 19-year-old man who was shot by police as he ran away from officers spoke in a news conference along with his attorney.

Former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne filed the claim Thursday afternoon, seeking compensation for the death of 19-year-old Jacob Harris. This document claims there is no visual proof that Harris was involved in an armed robbery on that fateful night, or proof he turned toward police and reached for a gun.

"Would you want to admit you’re murdered a 19-year-old kid?" said Jacob Harris' faher, Roland Harris.

"They would have kept it constantly if I hadn’t sued them," said Horne. "After almost six months I finally sued them to get it.”

It took Phoenix Police nearly six months to release its police report on the officer-involved shooting that killed the 19-year-old. According to police, helicopter video of the shooting was also accidentally leaked to one media outlet.

Harris said all his son did was run from before being shot in the back. According to the report, officers followed a group of armed robbers from a Whataburger restaurant to 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. Police officials said they also recorded the hooded suspects on video from outside the restaurant.

"Show me the proof that he was involved that video that I see," said Harris. "I mean, he’s my son, and I couldn’t recognize which one he would even possibly be."

Roland Harris also wants any bodycam footage from that night to be released. His legal team said the police report is a lie, and will continue to seek justice for the Harris family.

"I can go to Jacob's grave and mourn him because I did all the fighting that I need to do," said Harris.

According to an autopsy report, it appears Harris was shot as he leaned forward.