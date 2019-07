GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A guitar player traveled to the Grand Canyon to pay tribute to America for the Fourth of July.

Andrew Suggs traveled to Northern Arizona on a camping trip, but also had a plan to pay tribute to America using one of its greatest treasures — playing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on the edge of the Grand Canyon.

In the video released on his YouTube channel , Suggs stands on the edge of the canyon as his electric guitar echoes the national anthem.